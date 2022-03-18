DP World owned P&O Ferries, the UK’s main cross channel ferry operator, has sacked 800 staff members in a bid to stay afloat, according to UK press reports.

P&O, which provides services from the UK to France, Holland and Ireland, ordered all ships to return to port ahead of a major announcement, which was revealed to be the sacking of 800 crew members who will be replaced by agency staff, The Guardian reported citing UK’s National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT).

A statement from P&O said the move would secure the “long-term viability of the company, with the support of shareholder DP World”.

The company said it had asked all ships to discharge passengers and cargo and standby in ports for further instructions, and that customers should expect disruption to services.

DP World bought P&O Ferries for $421 million in February 2019.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

