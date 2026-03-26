DP World, a leading provider of smart end-to-end logistics solutions, has added three new semi-automated quay cranes at its terminal in Jeddah Islamic Port, thus increasing its capacity and enabling more efficient handling of the world’s largest container vessels.

This latest capacity expansion comes as shipping activity returns to the Red Sea, strengthening the terminal’s ability to maintain reliable trade flows amid ongoing maritime security challenges.

With a lifting capacity of 65 tonnes each, the new cranes increase berth productivity and enable the terminal to serve multiple mainline vessels simultaneously, supporting Saudi Arabia’s ambitions as a leading global logistics hub.

Built by ZPMC and currently in commissioning, the cranes join the terminal’s existing fleet, expanding the total number of ship-to-shore cranes from 14 to 17, with plans to reach 22 as part of future capacity upgrades.

DP World’s South Container Terminal spans a total quay length of 2,150m, including a deep-water quay with an 18-mdepth, capable of accommodating up to five ultra-large container vessels simultaneously.

The terminal is equipped with modernised handling equipment and advanced automation technologies designed to improve turnaround times and operational efficiency.

The new cranes are part of an $800 million modernisation programme that increased terminal capacity from 1.8 million to 4 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). The investment paves the way for a future capacity of 5 million TEUs, with additional ship-to-shore equipment to be deployed as demand grows.

Mohammad Alshaikh, CEO, DP World KSA, said: "By expanding capacity and enhancing operational agility, we are helping our customers move goods more efficiently and strengthening the terminal’s ability to accommodate larger vessels and growing container volumes. While recent regional developments have brought new challenges, we are working closely with port authorities, security partners and shipping customers to ensure safe, reliable operations to keep trade moving across the Red Sea and beyond."

In 2025, DP World Jeddah handled over 1.3 million TEUs, more than double the volumes of the previous year as shipping lines returned to the Red Sea corridor and services increased to 38 weekly calls.

DP World has also grown its freight forwarding footprint, strengthening inland connectivity and expanding access to end-to-end supply chain solutions across the kingdom.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).