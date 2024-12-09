Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) has announced that Doha Metro recorded more than 200mn in ridership since the launch of its service in 2019. This new milestone underscores the growing public trust in the metro system among residents and visitors throughout the year, a statement said.



It also highlights the metro’s vital role as an effective and reliable alternative for daily commuting and travelling during various events and occasions hosted by the country. Since its launch in May 2019 until January 2023, Doha Metro recorded over 100mn passengers. Initially, it took approximately 3.5 years to reach this milestone. However, the metro achieved the same milestone again in a record time of just under two years, reflecting a significant and rapid increase in passenger confidence in its services.



Metro’s success is attributed to offering world-class transportation services that ensure a safe and reliable travel experience for all customers through an advanced network comprising 37 stations across three lines: Red, Gold, and Green.



Over the past five years, Doha Metro has emerged as a cornerstone of Qatar’s success in hosting and organising more than 20 local, regional, and international sports events. These include prominent tournaments such as the Amir Cup Finals, the FIFA Arab Cup 2021, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, among others. During these major events, Qatar Rail implemented unprecedented operational plans to serve the fans and ensure customer safety while they were within the metro network.



The metro network connects to most key destinations, activation areas, tourist attractions, and Hamad International Airport. The continued collaboration with partners such as the Ministry of Transport and Mowasalat company (Karwa) has enhanced integrated transport solutions including services such as the metrolink buses, metroexpress vans, and Park & Ride facilities. These enhanced First and Last Mile services play a key role in increasing metro patronage by providing multiple access options that make the journey to and from metro stations more convenient.



In recent years, the metrolink service has expanded significantly, now covering 61 routes covering 30 metro stations, compared to just 13 routes in May 2019. Similarly, the metroexpress service currently serves 10 metro stations and 12 tram stations, a notable increase from just two stations when it was first launched in July 2019.



The opening of the Lusail Tram network and the expansion of its services have significantly contributed to the integration of the two networks, connected via the Legtaifiya Station. This integration provides a seamless and efficient travel experience, allowing passengers to move between the metro and tram networks with ease, while accessing Lusail City and its key destinations.



In terms of performance metrics and customer satisfaction indicators, Doha Metro has achieved remarkable results since its launch in May 2019 through November 2024.



The overall customer satisfaction rate stands at an impressive 99.75%. The total incident frequency rate is just 0.01, reflecting the adherence to the highest global safety standards. Additionally, the metro achieved 99.85% service reliability, 99.64% punctuality, and 99.99% service availability.



A survey conducted by Ipsos further highlights the public’s positive perception of Doha Metro. Approximately 90% of respondents consider Doha Metro a safe mode of transport that reduces traffic congestion, offers an environmentally friendly alternative, and ensures a convenient travel experience, particularly for individuals with disabilities.

