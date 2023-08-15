Doha, Qatar: Doha Metro and Lusail Tram has announced that one of its metrolink service from Qatar University metro station will be extended further from August 16, 2023.

The M148 metrolink service that covers Wadi Al Banat will be extended to include the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) campus.

metrolink is a feeder bus network providing first and last mile connectivity to Qatar Rail customers within few kilometre radius of the Doha Metro stations.

