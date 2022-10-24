DUBAI - Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), announced today a collaboration with DP World to support the Tumoohi Initiative.

This falls in line with its ongoing commitment to empowering young Emirati competencies and preparing the next generation of leaders in the logistics and trade sectors.

Tumoohi is a recognised training programme initiative by DP World, designed to boost the careers of the young and talented Emiratis by helping them develop essential skills and expertise to excel and have an edge in today’s highly competitive job market.

By providing unique training programmes and hands-on workplace experience at a number of the world’s leading multinational companies, Tumoohi enables trainees to develop a network of professional relationships with industry leaders, in addition to identifying and showcase their competencies with employers looking for specialised talents.

Under the agreement, DIEZ will give participants an exceptional opportunity to gain professional and practical experience and learn about best practices and global standards.

Participants will be able to work with DIEZ, along with companies registered in the Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZ) and Dubai Silicon Oasis, offering job opportunities across thousands of leading regional and international companies that have been active within the two free zones in the last 26 years.

The young talents will also have the opportunity to work and train at Dubai CommerCity, the first free zone dedicated to digital commerce. Dubai CommerCity has recently adopted the concepts of “digital commerce” and “technology first” to lead an evolving operational approach for ambitious and regional companies in the digital economy and related sectors.

Under its new direction, Dubai CommerCity aims to enhance returns, economic contributions, and sustainable growth, in order to positively impact the experience of investors, companies, and talents.

Saeed Mubarak Obaid Murad, Vice President of Human Resources at DIEZ, said, “DIEZ places Emiratisation and qualifying Emirati competencies at the top of its strategic priorities, in line with the efforts to implement the strategic national plans and initiatives of our wise leadership. Through its three free zones, DIEZ is home to more than 5,000 international companies covering 20 key economic sectors, offering participants of this programme a unique opportunity to work with major international companies of all sizes. This aims to enhance young talents' capabilities, allowing them to gain attractive professional and specialised skills to join the private sector workforce. Through this initiative, we aim to make DIEZ’s free zones and companies even more compelling in attracting local and international talent, by providing similar opportunities and strengthening cooperation with free zone companies to support the Emiratisation of their staff."

Nabil Qayed, Director of People & General Administration, People Department, DP World UAE, commented, “At DP World, we firmly believe that youth empowerment and training are vital for the progress of any country. As an international organisation established in Dubai, we are committed to ramping our national pool of talents and support the UAE's economy through this strategic initiative, which will present new Emirati graduates with the opportunity to engage with local and international companies within the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) and beyond, ensuring the promotion of the UAE’s future growth. We are pleased to renew this cooperation, which falls in line with the vision of our wise leadership, along with DP World’s continuous endeavour to foster all Emirati talents and build a well-equipped generation of future leaders.”

Yousuf Ahmad Al Aslai, Manager, Tumoohi, DP World UAE, said, “Our youth is fundamental to the success of the UAE in the next 50 years. Therefore, this initiative seeks to enhance the prospects for success by boosting technical and logistical capabilities, and providing a young workforce with an abundance of innovative ideas to promote commercial growth.”

DP World’s Tumoohi Initiative programmes will offer new Emirati graduates the opportunity to accumulate valuable experience from leading local and global companies, helping them develop essential skills to excel in today’s ever-changing and advancing work environment. The initiative also encourages trainees to engage with leading industry experts and potential employers to build close relationships over the long run.