BEIJING - China's logistics infrastructure is constantly strengthening, and the micro-vitality and operating efficiency of logistics enterprises are also improving, thanks to a series of supportive policies and government investment, said an official.

China Central Television (CCTV) quoted the Federation of Logistics and Purchasing as saying that the logistics industry in China experienced a sustained upward trend in October, with the prosperity index reaching 52.6 percent. This marks an increase of 0.2 percentage points from the previous month.

The data shows that in October, the price index of logistics services rebounded by 0.3 percentage points month on month, and the main business profit margin index rebounded by 0.1 percentage points month on month, marking an improvement in the profitability of logistics enterprises.

Among them, the railway transportation, water transportation, and postal express rebounded significantly. The data of small and micro enterprises (SMEs) improved more significantly than that of large and medium-sized enterprises, manifesting a positive development of SMEs.

In terms of investment, the fixed asset investment completion indexes of industries such as railway transportation, air transportation, pipeline transportation and postal express delivery all stayed at the expansion range of above 50 percent, reflecting the relatively strong investment demand in these industries.