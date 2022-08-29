Canal Shipping Agencies (CSAG) posted a 7.3% year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit after tax for fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, according to the unaudited financial income statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 28th.

Net profit after tax reached EGP 185.54 million in FY 2021/2022, compared to EGP 200.192 million in FY 2020/2021.

Revenues rose by 38% to EGP 74.405 million in the 12-month period ended June 30th from EGP 53.95 million in FY 2020/2021.

Canal Shipping is a subsidiary of the Holding Company for Maritime and Land Transport that provides marine port services and shipping services to international commercial fleets.

