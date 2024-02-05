Global aerospace giant Boeing's Saudi unit has signed a strategic agreement with a major business unit of Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation, that will see the duo collaborate in the areas of supply chain and distribution in the kingdom.

Announcing the strategic deal, Boeing said it aims to bolster the group's supply chain activities in the kingdom and enhance the role of Bahri Logistics in supporting services and defence-related products.

The deal will also see the duo explore opportunities for freight forwarding, warehousing, inventory management and performance-based logistics consulting, thus leveraging Bahri Logistics' existing capabilities and supply channels in the kingdom.

Boeing Saudi Arabia President Asaad Aljomoai said: "Saudi Arabia is a strategic market for us and we are investing to grow our presence and supply chain to better serve our customers and provide the parts and services they need in the Kingdom."

"Together with Bahri Logistics, we will contribute to the growth of the Kingdom’s defense capabilities and drive growth in the aerospace sector by utilizing the Special Integrated Logistics Zone (SILZ)," he stated.

On the deal, Bahri Integrated Logistics President Engineer Soror Basalom said: "We are proud to collaborate with Boeing Saudi Arabia and explore this new, exciting opportunity. At Bahri Logistics, we look forward to leveraging our capabilities and expertise within the domain of logistics to offer exceptional services that meet the needs of Boeing Saudi Arabia."

"We are committed to increasing the efficiency and scale of Boeing’s supply chain activities while contributing to the growth and development of the defence sector in Saudi Arabia," stated Basalom.

The strategic engagement with Boeing Saudi Arabia marks a significant step toward realizing Bahri Logistics' ambition to become a global logistics leader in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).