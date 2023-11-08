Bahrain's Works Ministry has announced the opening of the tender for Fourth Package of North Muharraq Highway Project that will see a fourth bridge being built between Muharraq and capital Manama.

The project scope includes development of Busaiteen Link (Junctions 4 to Junction 5), Signature Bridge and related approach ramps, Loop road bridge connecting the new Busaiteen Link to the Phase I of the North Manama Causeway, according to Bahrain Tenders.

The strategic project is one of the major infrastructure projects being financed by the Saudi Fund for Development.

Bids are open to only Saudi contractors registered as per Deputy Ministry for Contractor Classification in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under Class A for Roads Works or those registered as per Deputy Ministry for Contractor Classification in KSA under Class A for Roads Works in JV with Bahraini contractors registered under Category AA for Road Works as per Ministry of Works in the Kingdom of Bahrain or Saudi contractor registered as per Deputy Ministry for Contractor Classification in KSA under Class A for Road Works JV Foreign Contractor, it stated.

The Works Ministry said another key criteria for bidding is that these contractors must have vast experience in steel bridges with cable stay projects.

Reclamation work on the new BD94 million ($247.4 million) Signature Bridge had begun in 2019, reported the Gulf Daily News, our sister publication.

The 550-m bridge, suspended 93 metres above sea level, is an extension of the 7.8km-long North Muharraq Highway project which also includes the 4.2km-long Muharraq ring road. It will connect north Busaiteen and Bahrain Bay.

TradeArabia had earlier reported that bids have been invited for the Busaiteen Link Package 3 which involves development of new road corridors in Muharraq. This includes the Busaiteen Link being developed as part of the Muharraq Ring Road Phase II project.

Bahrain's government aims to augment the existing road network by developing new road corridors to support the rapidly expanding economy of the kingdom.

According to the Works Ministry, the entire work will be completed within 156 weeks. The deadline for submitting the tenders has been set at February 4, 2024, it added.

