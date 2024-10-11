Bahrain's the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) has announced a partnership agreement with express delivery service providers, Aramex and BoxOut Express aimed at providing fast and flexible document delivery services for government’s online services.

This initiative, which is in line with the directives of General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Ministerial Committee for Information and Communication Technology (MCICT), reflects iGA's efforts in improving government services through digital transformation in line with the government program and adopting best practices in customer service field, said the Authority in its statement.

iGA Chief Executive Mohammed Ali Al Qaed emphasized that this partnership aligns with the government's vision and directives to reinforce cooperation with the private sectors, being an essential partner in the national development.

It reflects the government's responsiveness and prompt engagement with the public suggestions received through various channels, including the National Suggestions & Complaints System (Tawasul).

Al Qaed pointed out that this partnership will offer citizens and residents bundle of features for delivering official documents at their preference of date, time schedules and locations, both in Bahrain and abroad.

"Customers can choose the delivery company, option, timeframe, and location, as well as the ability to reschedule delivery time. They will also receive real-time notifications and track the delivery online. This service will expedite government document delivery, saving time and effort in urgent cases while improving the overall user experience," he stated.

Al Qaed stated that the delivery option via Bahrain Post will also be available for customers.

The collaboration in its first phase includes the delivery of official documents issued by the iGA and the General Directorate of Traffic at the Ministry of Interior, noting that this partnership will facilitate the eventual participation of all government entities, providing flexible delivery options for their eServices, he added.

Expressing his pride in the collaboration, Al Qaed emphasized that partnering with the private sector embodies best practices for improving service quality and advancing government operations.

"It fosters competition, creativity, and innovation, creating a reliable national ecosystem for delivering official documents to citizens and residents," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).