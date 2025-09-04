Aldar Properties plans to deliver the UAE’s first Tesla Experience Centre on Yas Island, according to a press release.

The facility will include a showroom, service center, and delivery hall in a single integrated site.

This development further enhances Yas Island’s leading position as one of the UAE’s most strategic locations for global brands.

Spanning more than 5,000 square meters, the development is designed to deliver an elevated customer experience and optimize operational efficiency. It will bolster Tesla’s local presence and support its long-term growth strategy in the UAE.

The center will feature 170 dedicated parking spaces equipped with 20 V4 Tesla Supercharger stalls, complementing the full suite of integrated services offered on-site.

Jassem Saleh Busaibe, CEO at Aldar Investment, said: “This build-to-suit development for one of the world's most recognizable brands represents another step in the evolution of Aldar’s industrial and logistics offerings.”

Pawel Trzpis, General Manager at Tesla Middle East, highlighted: “We look forward to welcoming our current and future customers to experience this site upon its public opening. This milestone solidifies our focus and commitment to expanding in the region.”

Located along the E12 with excellent connections to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the new Tesla center will be completed by 2027.

Earlier in August, Aldar joined forces with TAQA Distribution to promote the development of sustainable and integrated communities in Abu Dhabi.

