Riyadh: The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, received the Director General of the GCC Railways Authority, Eng. Mohammad Al Shabrami, today at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in the city of Riyadh.



During the meeting, the GCC Secretary General listened to a comprehensive explanation from the Director General of the Authority about the latest developments, updates, and achievements in the railway project of the GCC states, in addition to the future plans and efforts made in this regard.



He emphasised that the GCC states and their peoples aspire to complete this project according to the specified timeline, and that they are making great efforts to overcome and facilitate all obstacles and challenges facing the project, given its great importance and direct positive effects on intra-trade exchange, freedom of movement for citizens and residents between the GCC states, in addition to supporting joint investments between the GCC states, which contributes to enhancing GCC economic integration.



Moreover, Albudaiwi pointed out that this project represents a qualitative leap in the joint GCC connectivity and integration, and meets the aspirations of the people of the GCC states.