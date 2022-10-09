ABU DHABI - ADNEC Group has signed a Preferred Service Provider Agreement with MICCO Logistics in collaboration with international logistics service provider DB Schenker.

The agreement was signed with the aim of providing and developing efficient regional and international logistics solutions for supporting organisers, exhibitors, and participants for the exhibitions, conferences, and events organised and hosted by ADNEC Group that are hosted at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The agreement will focus on the development of integrated services including, shipping, transport and other logistics operations to the highest quality.

Ahmed Al Obaidli, Chief Operating Officer at ADNEC Group said: “This agreement aligns with our commitment to providing the highest level of services to exhibitors and participants in all the events hosted and organised at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre all year round. This comes in line with our efforts for consolidating Abu Dhabi’s leading position as a global capital for business tourism, as well as consolidating the Centre’s position as a destination for major events.”

“This agreement will help enhance our ability to provide the highest levels of support for event organisers and exhibitors from around the world, by offering a wide range of efficient, advanced, and specialised logistics solutions according to the highest international standards in this vital sector.”

Clifford D’Souza, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of MICCO Logistics, AD Ports Group said: “We are very pleased to enter into a strategic partnership with ADNEC Group , which is one of the top destinations for major events in the region and the world. Leveraging MICCO’s unique capabilities and experience along with DB Schenker’s well-established position in the global logistics space, we look forward to working together in providing an integrated and comprehensive set of solutions that enhance the experience of organisers and participants in the exhibitions and various events held at the Centre all year round. Our partnership will enable participants to take advantage of our advanced logistics services, our global land, sea and air network, considerable manpower expertise and specialised shipping solutions for many vital sectors, thereby meeting the needs of all of ADNEC’s clients.”

Christopher Smith, Regional CEO for DB Schenker in the Middle East & Africa said: “We are glad to be partnering up with MICCO and ADNEC Group, the biggest exhibition centre of its kind in the region, and we’re confident that we will work together to enhance the quality of services provided to exhibitors and participants in the various events hosted by the Centre all year round. This will enable us to leverage our comprehensive logistics network and utilise our considerable expertise in this field to enhance the experience of exhibitors and conference attendees.”

MICCO Logistics, which is part of AD Ports Group’s Logistics Cluster, is one of the leading providers of shipping services in Abu Dhabi, with a modern fleet of more than 400 vehicles and specialised storage facilities. The company’s business and services portfolio boasts an advanced network of global multimodal shipping services, in addition to cargo handling, international freight forwarding, warehousing and distribution, 3PL and 4PL management, land freight, customs clearance, and many other services for key industry sectors in the UAE and the region.