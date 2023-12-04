ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and the California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company Faraday Future (FF), today announced that FF is set to bring its generative AI and advanced intelligent electric vehicle capabilities to the UAE capital’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) cluster.

FF, which recently launched its limited-edition FF 91 2.0 Futurist aiFalcon model in the Middle East, joins a growing cohort of companies committing to establishing a presence in the SAVI cluster.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, FF designs and engineers next-generation intelligent electric connected vehicles focused on Ultimate Intelligent TechLuxury. The company has developed a generative AI product stack for use in its cars. ADIO will work with FF as it looks to establish a regional headquarters, manufacturing facility and an advanced research and development (R&D) centre focusing on next-generation electric vehicle and AI technology in Abu Dhabi and exploring UAE capital markets activities. ADIO and FF will also deploy resources to develop leading regulatory frameworks that enhance the creation of advanced smart autonomous vehicle solutions and applications.

Centred in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi’s fully integrated SAVI cluster provides state-of-the-art facilities, services, and regulatory enablement to support the design, testing, and manufacturing of applications for transportation and mobility on air, land and sea, as well as to service other sectors, such as logistics.

Badr Al-Olama, Acting Director General of ADIO, said, “SAVI stands at the forefront of innovation across air, land and sea mobility. The cluster is attracting exceptional companies with both the ambition and the ability to disrupt and reshape the future of transportation. FF will deepen Abu Dhabi’s EV industry while bringing new expertise in generative AI and shared intelligent mobility.”

FF’s Abu Dhabi R&D centre will look to accelerate the pace of AI and electric vehicle innovation for mobility applications. It will also explore collaborations and technology transfer initiatives with universities across Abu Dhabi.

"This collaboration with ADIO to support SAVI’s efforts helps to explore both joint brand product and partnership opportunities in the UAE and will build on the company’s momentum,” said Matthias Aydt, Global CEO of FF. “In addition to our recently announced plans to enter the UAE market as early as 2024 with FF 91 2.0 Futurist aiFalcon model, this agreement is a strong first step toward realising that goal. We believe this development further validates FF's global strategy plans and our products and technology, given that the UAE is one of the top luxury markets in the global automotive industry.”

“We are very excited to be able to support this collaboration. We really appreciate FF’s strategic partners and FF Middle East board members, Sheikh Abdulla Al Qassimi, CEO of Master Investment Group and Ahmed Al Otaiba, Chairman of Siraj Holding LLC, for their great contributions. We look forward to a successful long-term partnership and bringing unique value to support SAVI’s vision and development,” said Jerry Wang, President of FF Global Partners LLC.

Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster builds on the strength of Abu Dhabi’s industrial base and supports the UAE’s target of half of all cars on the roads being electric by 2050. SAVI leverages Abu Dhabi’s unparalleled access to established air corridors, road infrastructure and global seaports. The cluster houses academia, test zones, R&D labs, testing and certification facilities, large scale workshops, hangars and manufacturing facilities, connected through Abu Dhabi’s global logistics network.

Faraday Future’s limited-edition model FF 91 2.0 Futurist aiFalcon has been tailored to the Middle East market, with delivery targeted in 2024. It features 1-on-1 bespoke private AI, Super AP 5G connectivity, racing training, and premium identity features.