UAE - Abu Dhabi-based AD Ports Group has signed a deal with National Marine Dredging Company Group, one of the world’s leading engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) and marine dredging groups, to set up a new joint venture company that will conduct offshore surveys and subsea services in the UAE, across the GCC region, as well as in select international markets.

The new joint venture, Safeen Surveys and Subsea Services, will offer a unique portfolio comprising offshore surveys (geophysical and geotechnical), trenching, and dredging support services.

Additionally, it will provide integrated subsea services, such as commercial diving services, remotely-operated vehicles, and unmanned inspections vessels, along with the provision of customised, cost effective and innovative solutions tailored for offshore operations related to the oil & gas and renewable energy sectors.

Safeen Surveys and Subsea Services will deliver exceptional experience and expertise in the marine and diving services for our UAE clients to take advantage of," said Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director & Group CEO, AD Ports Group, after signing the deal with Engineer Yasser Zaghloul, the Group CEO at National Marine Dredging Group.

"This in turn further supports the leadership’s efforts to foster a sustainable, diversified, and knowledge-based economy," he added.

Zaghloul said: "NMDC Group is a recognised expert in the field with over four decades of experience in providing offshore surveys and subsea services. By combining our expertise with our long-term partner, AD Ports Group, the new company will offer the most advanced and innovative offshore surveys and diving solutions to different types of environments and across wider geographies."

"This will without a doubt contribute to NMDC Group’s ongoing growth and expansion strategy as it further strengthens its reputation as a global EPC and marine dredging major," he stated.

Captain Ammar Mubarak Al Shaiba, CEO of Safeen Feeders and Acting CEO of the Ports Operating Company at AD Ports Group, said: "The new joint venture will take the offshore surveys and subsea services towards new horizons by combining the excellent track record of both organisations and implementing novel innovations across some of the most region’s most demanding active projects."

"We at AD Ports Group will utilise our experience and the raw talent of our professional teams to ensure our clients in the UAE, the GCC, and at the international level are furnished with unrivalled services that meet and exceed their expectations," he noted.

Safeen Survey and Subsea Services will operate in the UAE, GCC, and global markets where both AD Ports Group and NMDC maintain a presence. These targeted global markets include Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Taiwan, Sudan, Iraq, Mauritania, Mauritius, Guinea, Pakistan, and Western India.

