AD Ports Group, a global enabler of integrated trade, transport, and logistics solutions, and MBME Group, a UAE provider of financial technology and digital services, signed a framework agreement to explore developing fintech and digital trade solutions for the group.

Under the agreement, AD Ports Group and MBME Group will assess devising fintech and TradeTech solutions for local and international markets. The collaboration will initially focus on areas such as goods tracing, digital payments, compliance suites, e-signatures, onboarding and whistleblowing systems, among others.

AD Ports Group is a leading innovator in the ports, maritime, logistics, and economic development sectors, supported by its digital arm, Maqta Technologies, whose Advanced Trade and Logistics Platform (ATLP) and other solutions regulate maritime commerce in and out of Abu Dhabi, boosting efficiency, and saving time and CO2 emissions.

The collaboration will focus on identifying areas to deliver cutting-edge fintech and other solutions that align with AD Ports Group’s global trade and logistics operations, while advancing MBME Group’s mission to redefine financial technology services.

Mohamed Jamal-Eddine, Group Chief Digital & Transformation Officer at AD Ports Group, said: "The signing of this framework agreement demonstrates our continued commitment to driving digital transformation across the trade and logistics sectors. We will explore opportunities to integrate MBME Group’s fintech expertise with AD Ports Group’s TradeTech platforms and global reach, to unlock new efficiencies and deliver impactful solutions that redefine industry standards and support sustainable growth".

Abdelhadi Mohamed, Managing Director and Group CEO of MBME Group, said: "This partnership demonstrates MBME Group’s commitment to advancing financial technology and delivering transformative solutions that empower businesses and communities. By joining forces with AD Ports Group, one of the Middle East’s most innovative integrated trade, transport, and logistics groups, we are uniquely positioned to create innovative fintech services that not only enhance operational efficiency, but also contribute to the UAE’s leadership in global markets."

The collaboration will review a variety of digital solutions currently deployed by AD Ports Group, focusing for example on areas such as unified traceability, which has gained increasing importance amidst heightened industry efforts to verify goods characteristics such as product country of origin, shipment validation, goods movement paths, sustainability and ESG reporting-related data, supplier collaboration, and import-export customs and tax duties, amongst other factors.

The framework agreement aims to elevate the importance of seamless digital transformation as a key driver of international growth and competitive advantage, a statement said.

By integrating advanced fintech and other solutions into AD Ports Group’s operations, the collaboration is designed to strengthen market offerings, enhance customer experiences, and open new opportunities in global markets.

