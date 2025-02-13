ABU DHABI: AD Ports Group, an enabler of integrated trade, transport and logistics solutions, today secured a landmark contract to manage and operate the cutting-edge Al Madouneh Customs Centre in Amman, Jordan.

The 1.3 million m2 state-of-the-art facility was inaugurated last June to elevate Jordan’s trade competitiveness through AI-driven customs solutions, blockchain-enabled transparency, and Internet of Things (IoT)-powered logistics optimisation.

The centre will streamline cross-border trade, reduce clearance times, and enhance supply chain efficiency, aligning with global standards for trade facilitation.

By integrating advanced technologies and sustainable practices, the Group’s collaboration with Jordan Customs Department aims to position the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan as a regional leader in next-generation logistics and customs operations.

The Al Madouneh facility, with features such as automated inspection ramps, smart warehouses, and predictive analytics, will empower businesses with faster cargo processing, robust security protocols, and a seamless digital trade experience.

AD Ports Group will deploy its expertise in smart logistics and trade digitalisation to maximise operational efficiency and economic returns while running the facility.

The Group’s partnership with Jordan Customs is projected to deliver significant benefits through the Al Madouneh Centre, including a 20% reduction in clearance times, enhanced cargo security, and a scalable infrastructure capable of handling around 1,000 trucks in the import and transit yard, with plans for future expansion.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said, “This collaboration highlights AD Ports Group’s commitment to advancing regional trade ecosystems, in line with our wise leadership’s vision. It gives the Group the opportunity to support Jordan’s vision of becoming a regional logistics hub contributing to economic growth and jobs creation for the people of Jordan. We look forward to realising this important trade enhancement project with our partner Jordan Customs Department. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and fostering economic growth, the Al Madouneh Customs Centre is poised to unlock new opportunities for businesses and reinforce the Middle East’s position in the global supply chain landscape.”

Customs Major General Ahmed Al-Akalik, Director General of the Jordan Customs Department, said, “Our collaboration with AD Ports Group is based on the referral decision issued by the Government Tenders Department, aimed at enhancing customs procedures at the centre and streamlining processes to save time and effort, while improving the investment environment. This will be achieved through the development operations that AD Ports Group will undertake to support customs operations at the centre, in accordance with the stated tender.”

Al-Akaleek reaffirmed Jordan Customs Department’s commitment to working closely with AD Ports Group to serve traders and investors, in addition to enhancing operations at the centre, in line with the Kingdom’s economic modernisation vision, and overcome all obstacles that may hinder development and modernisation efforts in service of the national economy.

The contract with Jordan Customs expands the Group’s presence in the Kingdom, where it operates the Aqaba Cruise Terminal, and where it recently launched in cooperation with MAG Group, the development of the first phase of the Marsa Zayed beachfront project in Aqaba.

In January 2024, AD Ports Group also signed a shareholders’ agreement between its digital arm, Maqta Technologies, and Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC), to implement a Port Community System (PCS) for the Port of Aqaba that leverages Maqta Gateway’s expertise. The shareholders’ agreement for the existing joint venture, Maqta Ayla, will mark the first-ever export of AD Ports Group’s ports digitalisation solutions outside the UAE.

The UAE and Jordan are close regional partners, with a 2023 trade volume of AED15.4 billion, according to the UAE Ministry of Economy. The trade volume between the two nations has more than doubled over the last decade from AED6.91 billion in 2013.