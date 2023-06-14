Maqta Gateway, the digital arm of AD Ports Group and part of the digital sector, has signed a service level agreement with the General Administration of Customs – Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED).

The agreement aims to provide digital customs services through the Advanced Trade and Logistics Platform (ATLP), specifically through the inspection and clearance services unit.

ATLP was officially inaugurated in May 2020 by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council. It serves as the official Single Window platform for trade in Abu Dhabi and has been developed and operated by Maqta Gateway under the supervision of ADDED, which plays a crucial role in simplifying services and trade in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement, not only recognises the expected level of service to be provided to customers, but also aims to deliver a seamless customer experience to the Abu Dhabi trading community for shipments passing through 8 border crossings in Abu Dhabi.

Through ATLP, cooperation between ADDED, AD Customs and Maqta Gateway will be strengthened, clearly defining roles, responsibilities and processes for operations, to facilitate access to digital customs services for customers.

By providing all digital customs services through ATLP, merchants and stakeholders will be able to oversee the clearance of goods at every stage, ensuring efficiency and transparency. Abu Dhabi Customs services are built on the principles of open cooperation and dedicated efforts to deliver the highest levels of service.

ATLP has continued to play a critical role in facilitating trade in Abu Dhabi by streamlining administrative processes, enabling advanced clearance notifications to reduce transit times, and providing a unified view of trade through Abu Dhabi. To date, ATLP’s Inspection and Clearance Module has facilitated over 70 percent of Abu Dhabi’s customs’ clearances.

Dr. Ali Hussain Makki, Executive Director – Logistics and Trade Facilitation Sector of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said, “The signing of this agreement represents a significant milestone in the development and facilitation of trade in Abu Dhabi. As the entity responsible for overseeing the Advanced Trade and Logistics Platform (ATLP), the Department of Economic Development recognises the importance of delivering exceptional service levels. This agreement ensures that ATLP will continue to provide an outstanding experience for traders, contributing to sustainable economic progress for Abu Dhabi and the UAE.”

Mubarak Matar Al Mansouri, Executive Director of Customs Operations Sector, General Administration of Customs – Abu Dhabi, stated, “Enabling the services of General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs through ATLP expands the range of customs services available to customers. This supports our vision of becoming a leading global customs authority that prioritises safety, trade facilitation and outstanding services. It also directly aligns with the leadership’s strategy - the comprehensive digital transformation of trade in Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi Customs, in collaboration with strategic partners, are developing digital solutions and advanced technologies to facilitate trade resulting in faster inspection times and seamless border coordination at the border. This agreement is an extension of those efforts, aimed at enhancing efficiency in cargo movement and simplifying the user experience, ultimately, promoting global trade through Abu Dhabi.”

Dr Noura Al Dhaheri, CEO of Digital Cluster – AD Ports Group and Maqta Gateway, added, "ATLP is a competitive digital trading environment which connects various government departments, private entities, and control procedures across ports and borders, serving as the primary trade gateway to Abu Dhabi. Through collaboration and cooperation, the platform will ensure uninterrupted customs and arrival services, enabling rapid response to operations in a record time. In close partnership with Abu Dhabi Customs, we are dedicated to streamlining services and realising the vision of our wise leadership by creating an integrated logistics ecosystem. This, in turn, will strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a global trade hub.”

Since its inception, ATLP has recorded over 100 million transactions and has consistently demonstrated exceptional operational efficiency and high customer satisfaction rates, reinforcing its vision to reimagine the next era of trade in Abu Dhabi.