JAKARTA – Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), an EDGE entity, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with PT PAL Indonesia, Indonesia’s state-owned shipbuilder, to strengthen cooperation and to leverage the capabilities of both partners to build a range of interceptors, landing craft, and rigid-hull inflatable boats (RHIBs) for Indonesia’s naval and coast guard requirements.

The deal was signed by Maktoom Al Shehhi, Director of MRO at ADSB; and Dr. Kaharuddin Djenod, CEO of PT PAL Indonesia, on the second day of the Indo Defence Expo & Forum 2022, being held at JIExpo Kemayoran in Jakarta, Indonesia, until 5th November.

Speaking on the occasion, David Massey, CEO of ADSB, said, “Our cooperation with PT PAL clearly strengthens our investment in Indonesia and the global export success of our world-class vessels.

“Establishing robust strategic partnerships not only forms the cornerstone of ADSB and EDGE’s long-term strategies, but contributes to the sustainable economic development of the UAE. We are very pleased to be working with PT PAL, and we look forward to jointly pursuing opportunities that will help to achieve our respective business and national objectives.”

Dr. Kaharuddin Djenod, CEO of PT PAL Indonesia, said, “We are pleased to sign this MoU with Abu Dhabi Ship Building, which will support our objective of strengthening the Indonesian naval and defence industry. This collaboration will strengthen PT PAL's role in mastering naval technology in Indonesia."

Running one of the largest and most advanced shipyards in the Middle East, ADSB operates three main naval programmes: Corvettes, offshore patrol vessels and fast interceptor vessels. The company also provides a full range of services, including maintenance, repair and refit, upgrade and conversion, as well as design and engineering consultancy.