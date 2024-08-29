UAE – The Abu Dhabi Ports and the Emirates Classification Society launched two offices in Kuwait to enhance maritime transportation cooperation, according to a press release.

UAE’s Ambassador to Kuwait, Matar Al Neyadi, highlighted that SAFEEN-Kuwait and TASNEEF Maritime will boost integration in various fields and strengthen economic and investment relations by improving the connectivity between local, regional and international markets.

The SAFEEN-Kuwait office is part of AD Ports Group, which expanded its global markets, opening in 50 countries with a portfolio of more than 33 international ports and terminals.

Al Neyadi said the UAE hosts many Kuwaiti companies invested in various sectors, as UAE's markets are open to increase these investments with the private sector in Kuwait.

On his part, the Executive Vice President of the Emirates Classification Society, Waleed Al Tamimi, indicated that Kuwait is the second market to enter after Indonesia, reflecting its importance as a fertile ground for opportunities and achievements.

