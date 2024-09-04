ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), in collaboration with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), is inviting fully-owned Emirati businesses, which are registered with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), to submit proposals for the Musataha Community Markets tender.

The tender offers opportunities for long-term investment to develop community markets in seven key areas in Abu Dhabi Emirate: Al Sader, Al Adlah, Al Qattarah, Al Marfa, Al Sila, Madinat Zayed, and Ghayathi. These projects involve the design, build and maintenance of community market facilities, including retail, pharmacy, supermarkets and restaurants.

Bidders are encouraged to participate in the tender, which opened on 2nd September 2024 and closes on 17th October 2024.

Investors interested in the bidding process can download the Request for Proposals document by visiting https://investinabudhabi.gov.ae/en/Musataha-Projects.

Bidders keen on submitting their proposals must confirm their interest by filling the online form provided in the RFP documents in order to receive the submission link.

Proposals should be submitted in line with the Instructions to Bidders included in the RFP and should be submitted before the deadline of 17th October 2024, 5:00 pm (UAE time).