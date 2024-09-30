Abu Dhabi Airports has announced the early reopening of the northern runway (13L/31R) at Zayed International Airport, which is now fully operational for arrivals and departures, following a successful rehabilitation project.

The Northern Runway Rehabilitation project delivered a series of significant enhancements.

Beyond the reinforcement and resurfacing of the runway with 210,000 tonnes of asphalt to ensure durability and resilience, the project saw major technological advancements, said a statement from Abu Dhabi Airports.

These include a new, redundant ground visibility monitoring system for enhanced safety, a cutting-edge Instrument Landing System (ILS) for improved operational precision, and the replacement of over 1,200 energy-intensive halogen airfield lights with environmentally friendly LED technology, it stated.

This transition to LED lighting exemplifies Abu Dhabi Airports' dedication to sustainability and environmental responsibility, while the upgrades to critical navigational aids like the ILS and Runway Visual Range (RVR) systems bolster both the safety and efficiency of aircraft operations, especially during periods of inclement weather.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, the Director General of GCAA, said: "The successful completion of the North Runway Rehabilitation Project at Zayed International Airport reflects not only the strategic foresight of Abu Dhabi Airports but also the UAE’s dedication to innovation and sustainable growth in the aviation sector."

"This project reaffirms our commitment to enhancing the global standing of UAE airports, in line with both the GCAA and national vision for long-term prosperity," he added.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, pointed out that the successful completion of the Northern Runway Rehabilitation Project ahead of schedule was a direct result of meticulous planning, effective stakeholder collaboration, and a steadfast dedication to operational excellence.

"This enhanced infrastructure will enable us to effectively manage continuous increases in air traffic demand and optimise airport throughput at AUH," he stated.

Returning to dual-runway operations immediately allows the airport to meet growing airline demand more effectively.

Throughout the closure, Abu Dhabi Airports successfully managed operations at AUH via the Southern Runway as a single-runway operation. Effectively managing the increase in air traffic, seamless daily operations were maintained, ensuring continuity and safety without any disruptions.

This achievement demonstrates Abu Dhabi Airports’ dedication to developing aviation infrastructure that prioritises the highest safety and operational standards, further solidifying Zayed International Airport's position as a leading global aviation hub, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

