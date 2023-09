Public parking will be free to use in Dubai on Friday, September 29, which is a holiday in the UAE to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said the free parking does not apply to multi-level terminals.

Parking fee will be activated on Saturday, September 30

