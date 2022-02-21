AMMAN — The Kingdom's tourism revenues in January increased by 188.4 per cent to reach $242.3 million, compared with the same period of 2021, the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) said on Sunday. The CBJ data showed an increase in the number of tourists in January by some 138,700 to reach 205,500.

Non-resident Jordanians generated 40.7 per cent of the total tourism revenues, Arab tourists (excluding Gulf nationals) 22.3 per cent and Gulf tourists 19.8 per cent.

Revenues from European countries accounted for 9.2 per cent followed by the revenues from the US of 2.8 per cent of the total tourism revenues, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported, citing CBJ figures.