Cairo – PaySky announced the entry of the Yalla Super App into the UAE and Saudi Arabia markets and the expansion in Pakistan, after achieving great success in Egypt since its launch in 2017.

This expansion comes within the framework of the company’s plans aimed at continuous expansion in strategic markets that have a direct impact on the Egyptian market, particularly those markets that are ready for digital transformation and financial inclusion, according to a press release on Tuesday.

Founder and CEO of PaySky, Waleed Sadek, said: “The entry of Yalla Super App to the Saudi market in the first quarter of next year is our first step of expansion, which came as a result of many surveys conducted by the company to understand and analyse the needs and aspirations of individual customers and institutions in Saudi Arabia.”

Yalla Super App is the first integrated platform of its kind for electronic payment that provides several diverse services that help financial institutions, merchants, companies, and individuals all over the world.

