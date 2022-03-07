After commencing its trial operations on December 30, 2021, Vodafone Oman commemorated the official launch of its operations on Sunday at the Royal Opera House Muscat (ROHM), which was attended by HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports, and Youth.

Bader Zidi, CEO of Vodafone. said, "Today, we mark the official opening of a new chapter in the history of the country's digital mobile communications. We officially inaugurate the launch of one of the biggest brands in the world right here in Oman, which will mark a revolution in the technology sector. We will do things differently and digitally from the start and, we are exactly that different and we are truly digital."

"We will get to where we need to be” That’s how Eng. Badar Al Zidi, the CEO of Vodafone Oman, started his welcome note on the official launch ceremony of Vodafone Oman after 67 days from the start of Vodafone's operations, which witnessed promising results during a record period

Nick Read, CEO of Vodafone Group, confirmed his joy with the launch of Vodafone's journey towards changing the telecom and technology landscape in Oman for the better, based on global expertise with the local Omani spirit.

"We strive to be a major contributor to enhancing the in-country value, whether by enhancing the percentage of national competencies in our local team, which today reaches 95% or by providing work contracts to local Omani companies that are leading in their field of various sizes."



