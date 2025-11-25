MUSCAT: Following Sunday’s official announcement about the design, manufacture and launch of Oman’s first national communications satellite “OmanSat-1”, in collaboration with Airbus, the spotlight now turns to the pivotal role of Space Communications Technologies (SCT) as the national operator responsible for managing the country’s future space communications infrastructure.

This milestone marks the beginning of a new phase in which the Sultanate of Oman seeks to establish sovereign capabilities in space-based communications, strengthening digital security and advancing the transition towards a knowledge-driven economy.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of the Oman Investment Authority, SCT will manage the project in cooperation with Airbus Defence and Space, starting with the satellite’s design according to national requirements, followed by the establishment and operation of ground stations in Oman. The company will also develop and train national talent in partnership with the manufacturer and international partners.

In this context, Eng Salim al Alawi, CEO of Space Communications Technologies, stated that the company aims to build a fully Omani-driven operational system managed by qualified national talent, enabling Oman to deliver advanced and secure satellite communication services. He added that the company will operate the latest software-defined satellite with high flexibility and Ka-band capacity, enabling competitive services across targeted sectors.

“OmanSat-1” will operate using the latest high-throughput satellite technologies via Ka-band, offering a capacity exceeding 120–130 gigabits per second (Gbps). Its coverage will extend across the Sultanate of Oman and its economic waters, in addition to regions across the Middle East, North Africa, East Africa and selected Central Asian countries. This will enable all telecommunications operators in Oman to deliver services without geographical limitations, ensuring sovereign digital capabilities and reducing reliance on international satellite operators.

The project will follow a structured timeline, beginning with the kick-off meeting in January, after the completion of the preliminary design, which is currently undergoing final review and approval.

The following phases will include payload and platform manufacturing, then technical testing, leading to the satellite’s delivery on the ground in September 2028, with full operational service scheduled to commence in May 2029.

SCT’s selection as the national operator builds on its previous experience in delivering satellite-based services through partnerships with Omantel and providing connectivity solutions for critical sectors, in addition to establishing specialised ground infrastructure in Oman.

Further agreements are expected soon to develop and build local ground stations, paving the way for a national space communications ecosystem aligned with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 and the country’s digital economic diversification.

