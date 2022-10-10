RIYADH — An official source at the Unified National Employment Platform (UEP) denied reports being circulated on social media with regard to the launching of the platform on Sunday, Oct. 9.



“Work is underway to complete the preparations for the launching of the platform and its official launching will be announced by the responsible authority,” the source said while reacting to the social media reports about the platform’s operation from Sunday.



The source stressed the importance of relying on the official sources of the concerned authorities for any authentic information. According to the source, the platform aims to register employment advertisements for the beneficiaries. It will also undertake to manage the accounts of job applicants; manage access rights; writing and update CVs on the platform.



The platform would also carry out automated processing of data attestation in CVs using existing integration with external parties; documenting data and qualifications of job applicants, in addition to automating processes, and registering recruitment documents.



It is worth noting that the Council of Ministers approved, in February 2021, the establishment of the Unified National Employment Platform, which includes a database of jobseekers in the public and private sectors according to the questionnaire designed for this.

