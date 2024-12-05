The UK and Qatar have launched a joint Artificial Intelligence (AI) research commission, seeking to establish a roadmap for UK-Qatar collaboration on AI that will benefit both countries, a statement from the British embassy in Doha said.



The joint study will be led by Queen Mary University of London (QMUL), in partnership with Hamad bin Khalifa University (HBKU) in Qatar.



The study is being led by Prof David Leslie, Professor of Ethics, Technology, and Society at QMUL’s Digital Environment Research Institute, and the director of Ethics and Responsible Innovation Research at the Alan Turing Institute.



The project will build on the progress that both countries have made on AI, and identify and scope practical and ambitious ways for the countries to enhance their co-operation in this field in line with their AI and technology strategies. A range of areas will be explored across the spectrum of ecosystem development, policy and regulation, security, and international engagement.



It been designed and developed as a collaboration between Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the AI Committee of the Ministry of Communications & Information Technology (MCIT), Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council (QRDI), and the British embassy in Qatar.



The announcement of the collaboration coincides with the state visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to the UK. The project is funded by the UK Government’s Gulf Strategy Fund, part of the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office’s International Programme.



Neerav Patel, British ambassador to Qatar, said: “The UK and Qatar have shown themselves to be innovators in the policy implementation of AI, including the need to build strong systems of ethics and governance. I’m delighted that such prestigious UK and Qatari institutions are involved in this important initiative. It reflects both countries’ desire to work together on the shared challenges the 21st century will bring.”



Dr Mariam Khalid al-Hamar, Minister Plenipotentiary at the MoFA in Qatar, said: “This initiative marks a key opportunity to advance innovation through collaboration. As a global leader in dialogue and mediation, Qatar recognises the vital importance of collaboration in promoting diplomacy and resolving conflicts. By leveraging the transformative potential of AI, we have the opportunity to make meaningful progress in peacebuilding, improve decision-making processes, and tackle complex global issues with greater accuracy. Furthermore, embracing the idea of 'AI for All' ensures that the benefits of this technology reach every nation, empowering them to actively engage in the AI era. This vision reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and ensuring that technology serves as a tool for justice and progress for all.”



Eman Alkuwari, digital Innovation director from Qatar’s MCIT, said: “This collaboration marks a significant step forward in Qatar's commitment to advancing AI as a transformative force for good. By partnering with the UK and leveraging the expertise of world-renowned institutions, we aim to unlock new opportunities for innovation, shape ethical frameworks, and contribute to global progress in AI. This initiative reflects our shared vision to harness the power of technology for the benefit of our societies and economies.”



Prof Leslie said: “By leveraging the dynamic AI research and innovation ecosystems of both nations, this initiative promises to be a catalyst for ingenuity and commercial opportunity, fostering a new era of technological co-operation between two global leaders in the field.”



Omar al-Ansari, secretary general of QRDI, said: “This initiative marks a key opportunity to advance innovation through strategic collaboration in AI. By leveraging Qatar and the UK’s significant investments in AI research, development & innovation, we are paving the way for funding transformative projects. This partnership will strengthen the ties between Qatar and the UK’s innovation ecosystems, fostering the exchange of expertise and driving impactful outcomes for both nations.”



Prof Colin Bailey, president and principal of QMUL, said: “We are proud and honoured to be embarking on this collaboration with Hamad bin Khalifa University in Qatar. Queen Mary University has a long history of building strong, successful international collaborations, and of being at the forefront of emerging research and technology. This new partnership will allow both universities to combine their collective knowledge and strengths to ensure AI technology is used in the best, safest way possible.”

