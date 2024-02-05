e& Carrier & Wholesale, a UAE-based services provider for internet, mobile and international cable systems, will anchor an extensivesubsea cable system in the Kalba region of Fujairah.

The location of the 2Africa subsea cable, being marked as the world's largest, complements e&'s existing Fujairah cable landing station, as the company pushes for greater connectivity across the region.

As the designated landing partner for 2Africa in the UAE, e& will lead the development of the necessary infrastructure and will be responsible for its maintenance.

The 2Africa consortium of Bayobab, centre3, China Mobile International, Meta, Orange, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone Group and WIOCC, is developing a 45,000 km submarine cable system, which is the world’s largest subsea cable project, fostering interconnection between Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Alcatel Submarine Networks is manufacturing and installing the cable, which is set to deliver essential internet capacity across parts of Africa, while also addressing the growing demand in the Middle East.

