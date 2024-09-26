Abu Dhabi – E7 Group has signed a partnership agreement with global technology company SAP and NTT DATA Business Solutions to bolster its digital transformation strategy.

The strategy outlined targeted growth initiatives across E7 Group's business segments, complemented by clear operational efficiency and digitalization efforts, according to a press release.

SAP’s leading solutions will enhance operational efficiencies, including real-time information gathering across E7’s business segments, boosting resilience and future-proof computing capabilities across key functions.

Meanwhile, E7 will deploy a streamlined system with improved visibility, automation, control, and flexibility. The partnership anchors E7's objectives to widen its global footprint and explore further growth opportunities by reinforcing its digital capabilities.

Ali Alnuaimi, CEO of E7 Group, said: “By consolidating our operations under a unified ERP solution, the platform is now in place for E7 to fulfil its bold growth aspirations through enhancing our customer and employee experience and driving significant internal operational efficiencies.”

In the first half (H1) of 2024, the UAE-based witnessed 93% higher net profits before tax at AED 100.20 million, compared to AED 52.02 million in H1-23.

