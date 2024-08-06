DUBAI - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s use of the latest disruptive technologies, including generative artificial intelligence (AI) and ChatGPT, has promoted its excellence in providing a leading value-added experience that enhances stakeholders’ happiness.

Since the introduction of Rammas, DEWA’s virtual employee that uses artificial intelligence (AI) in 2017 and using Rammas that is powered by generative AI and supported by ChatGPT, in April 2023, Rammas has handled over 9.6 million enquiries since its launch until the end of the first half of 2024.

Customer satisfaction with Rammas reached 95% in H1 2024.

“DEWA is the first utility worldwide and the first UAE government entity to use generative AI to engage with customers and respond to their enquiries,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

Rammas, supported by ChatGPT, has a superior ability to interact with users and better understand their needs and enquiries. It can learn, understand, and analyse customer enquiries based on available data and information, enabling prompt and accurate responses.