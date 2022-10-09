UAE-based Al Zubair Group, a leading solutions provider in the region, has joined hands with the Microsoft EMEA team, to launch the region’s first hybrid work lab.

Spread over 1,000+ sq ft area, the Work Lab experience ties in everything from audio, visual, and furniture to create a wholesome experience using top technologies from around the world including Microsoft, Poly, Lenovo, Yealink, Neat, Epson, Jupiter, Sennheiser, Q-sys Epos Logitech, Benne — thus bringing collaborative and certified solutions under one roof.

With hybrid work fast becoming a necessity Al Zubair Group, as a Microsoft Gold Partner and Meeting Rooms Partner, has set up this lab.

It is smartly divided into sections showcasing different meeting scenarios in the hybrid work environment and giving a real and visual sense of how the experience is going to be.

According to industry experts, the pandemic has unearthed the ‘new next.’

"Companies globally are implementing hybrid work solutions, which has undoubtedly led to more demand for video-enabled meeting rooms," remarked Annbritt Steen Andersen, EMEA Director, Teams & Teams Devices, Microsoft.

"With this Hybrid Work Lab, Al Zubair showcases the art of the possible for all these scenarios. This will, in turn, inspire every employer and demonstrate how to equip their meeting rooms with the right solutions for every meeting scenario. Ultimately, it will ensure inclusivity, collaboration and productivity," stated Andersen.

Microsoft research shows that long-established norms and tenets of working have been debunked. While "our ways of working have been redefined and rethought, our technology and setups also have to. As one of the Microsoft Work Trend Index 2022 Report states — Hybrid work is already up seven points year-over-year (to 38%), and 53% of people are likely to consider transitioning to a hybrid model in the year ahead," he added.

While another leading brand, POLY, research specific to the UAE region states, shows that while more than half (54%) of UAE organizations are fully prepared for hybrid working (as opposed to 48% globally), only 34% are ready in the short-term.

In the era of hybrid work, largely unwarranted anxiety about efficiency, or "productivity phobia," is sweeping global organisations, even as employees Hybrid work is already up seven points year-over-year (to 38%), and 53% of people are likely to consider transitioning to a hybrid model in the year ahead increasingly seek new horizons for a workplace that develops their abilities and supports a more social atmosphere.

Studies carried out by Microsoft suggests that around 87% of employees have reported that they are productive at work, while 12% of leaders have full confidence that their team is productive.

According to him, the past two years have made a lasting impression on work and life; there is no denying the long-term impact.

"Professionals are becoming more flexible at work and working from anywhere is becoming more commonplace, which leads to a shift in the traditional notion of being present in the workplace. Employees value flexibility and well-being, and these new but growing expectations create an opportunity for every organization to reimagine hybrid work environments" stated Andersen.

"Giving people the right tools and the environment to do their best work is not only in their best interest—but critical for the organization's growth & survival. It is now evident that "hybrid" has a firm place in the modern workspace," he noted.

Al Zubair Group Managing Director Jose Thadayus said: "Today employees are defining hybrid work, they are supportive of organizations which offer more flexibility to work and support them with the right technologic tools. So, organizations need to gear up for Hybrid Work to stay competitive, so building the right hybrid work environment and transforming the organization is just the beginning."

"While investing in technology, making decisions is not easy and that is where the Hybrid Work Lab comes in, and removes the complexity by offering highly recommended and reliable choices and a place to experience it. We are glad to have launched one of the first in Dubai," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).