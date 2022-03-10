Social networking giant Twitter has started testing a new feature called Twitter Shops, which allows businesses to display up to 50 products in an online catalog attached to their profile.

The move from Twitter is part of a broader effort to expand into the e-commerce industry, which will help the platform to generate revenue from sources other than digital advertising.

The new feature is currently available to only a limited number of retailers, which include Verizon, Nigerian food delivery service All I Do Is Cook, and Gay Pride Apparel.

How do Twitter Shops work?

Users who use Twitter from the US using an iPhone will be able to browse through products on Twitter Shops by clicking on the ‘View Shop’ button.

Upon clicking, users will be redirected to a product catalog page. Clicking on a product will send the users to the retailer’s website, from where they can make a purchase.

