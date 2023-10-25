Thuraya Telecommunications Company has has teamed up with nybl, a leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) platform, to introduce AI and ML-driven solutions over Thuraya and Yahsat satellites.

Nybl provides various AI and ML sector-specific modules, including Oil and Gas, Security and Surveillance, with robust support for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives.

Under the MoU signed between the parties, focus will be put on testing, certifying, and enabling the nybl platform over Thuraya and Yahsat satellites. The aim is to make these cutting-edge technologies available to end-users through an extensive partner network. This will further diversify Thuraya's portfolio of solutions through advanced technologies and reaffirm its drive for innovation.

Focus on innovation

Sulaiman Al Ali, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Yahsat, said: "We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with nybl. Thuraya’s focus on innovation and the deployment of AI/ML-driven solutions dovetails seamlessly with our vision of delivering pioneering technology and enhancing our satellite communication offerings for our valued customers across the world.

“This collaboration positions Thuraya as one of the first AI-driven end-user solutions’ providers in the satellite communication industry, reinforcing its commitment to shaping the future of space industry innovation. In such a fast-paced and rapidly evolving field it is the first of many exciting new announcements to come from Thuraya."

Noor Alnahhas, nybl’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said: “nybl is a movement, and as we move towards each industry to introduce the impact of leveraging AI, we recognise the significance of Thuraya positioning itself as one of the first AI-driven end-user solutions provider in the satellite communication industry, enabled by nybl’s platform. This is precisely what nybl’s vision is about: Empowering the largest companies to leverage AI by democratising our technology. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to enabling AI solutions and access to the most innovative technologies. Together, we plan to continue our promise of making the world a better, safer, more connected, and more accessible place."

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).