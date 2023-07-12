Nearly a week after Meta launched its Threads app, several users have complained that the new social media platform is draining their device’s battery. Threads, which has been designed to rival Elon Musk’s Twitter, was launched in 100 countries for Android and iOS users on July 6.

“Goodbye Threads App. It's draining my ipad and iphone battery...” a person tweeted.

Another user asked, “Is Threads just .... murderous to anyone else's battery?”

“Threads is eating my battery rip this is not maintainable,” a user complained.

“Is Threads a drain on the iPhone battery or did something change with the iPhones lately? I'm hardly on the app…but lately my battery is draining way more than normal,” a comment read.

The reason for this battery drain remains unclear, a report in the MailOnline pointed out. It quoted cybersecurity expert Jake Moore as saying that "Meta apps have long been accused of causing iPhone battery draining".

"It could be because they are trying to understand more about their app and how users interact with it.

"A process called negative testing is used to help developers learn how people use the app to make it better and Facebook have been thought to use this in the past," the expert told the MailOnline.

What you can do

If you too have experienced that the Threads app is eating up your battery, there are certain things you can do to fix it.

Threads users can try turning off the Background App Refresh setting on their phones. The function allows applications to keep looking for new updates and content even when you are not using it, which can cause your battery to drain faster than usual.

iOS devices

Open the settings and go to ‘General’.

Now, look for the ‘Background App Refresh’ option and turn it off.

Android

Open settings, select ‘Connections’ and then tap on ‘Data Usage’.

Now, click on mobile data usage and locate the Threads app.

Click on the app and turn off ‘Allow background data usage’.

