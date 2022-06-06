Telecom Egypt (ETEL) has signed six commercial and strategic agreements worth EGP 17 billion with Etisalat Misr for cooperation in the fields of infrastructure and roaming, according to a press release on June 2nd.

Under the agreements, Telecom Egypt will provide Etisalat Misr with services including infrastructure, access, and voice services which will allow the latter to upgrade the quality of its services.

The signing included a 10-year term transmission deal at a value of EGP 12.5 billion for the expansion of Etisalat Network via Telecom Egypt’s infrastructure.

The two companies also signed fiber to the site (FTTS) agreement under which “Telecom Egypt will provide access services with ample capacities on optical fiber for Etisalat mobile towers.”

Moreover, both telecom operators have signed an amendment to the national roaming agreement, which was signed earlier in 2017, to enable Telecom Egypt to grow capacities on Etisalat Misr's network in 2022.

Commenting on the deal, Managing Director and CEO of Telecom Egypt Adel Hamed said: “Over the past years, we have been investing heavily in upgrading our backbone network and we are working on maximizing the returns on our infrastructure investment and continue to serve the local telecom market."

It is worth noting that Telecom Egypt’s consolidated net profits excluding minority interest amounted to EGP 1.36 billion during the first quarter of (Q1) 2022, compared to EGP 2.12 billion in Q1 2021.

Telecom Egypt is the first integrated telecom operator in Egypt and is one of the region’s largest operators of subsea cables.

The Cairo-based company is listed on the EGX and it operates in the sectors of communications, marine cables, infrastructure, internet services, and outsourcing services. It offers a range of fixed-line and retail telecommunications services, as well as wholesale telecommunications services.

