RIYADH - Dr. Esam Al-Wagait, director of the Saudi National Information Center, said that Tawakkalna app will launch soon a new service called "Shamel,” incorporating artificial intelligence. “This service allows users to interact with their data via voice chat in colloquial Arabic, including easier inquiry about traffic violations, travel information, or official documents,” he said while addressing the Digital Government Forum in Riyadh on Wednesday.

He said that Shamel is not only limited to users but also provide smart tools for developers, enabling them to design and upload services to the app quickly and efficiently. Al-Wagait affirmed that the Tawakkalna application represents a national success story that began during the COVID-19 pandemic and has transformed into a comprehensive digital platform offering thousands of government services to citizens, residents, and visitors.

“The application initially launched as a means of issuing permits and displaying health status during the pandemic, before evolving into a service application after the end of the pandemic. A directive has been issued to transform Tawakkalna into a comprehensive national application,” he said.

Al-Wagait noted that the upgraded version -Tawakkalna 2.0 - now includes more than 1,100 digital services from various government entities. The app boasts 34 million users, with daily transactions exceeding 65 million, and reaching 200 million transactions in a single day during the media campaign.

The NIC chief predicted that by the end of 2026, or even earlier, all electronic services currently available in government apps will be accessible through the Tawakkalna application. “Tawakkalna has become a key link between citizens, residents, visitors, and governmental and private entities, and today it is a joint national project that represents one of the most important achievements of digital transformation in the Kingdom,” he added.

