Saudi Arabia - Mozn, the regional leader in enterprise AI technologies, made a significant impact at LEAP 2024, a prestigious global technology event, by showcasing its cutting-edge AI solutions and announcing a strategic collaboration with Google Cloud. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in Mozn's journey to advance digital humanity through the power of artificial intelligence.



At LEAP 2024, Mozn unveiled its state-of-the-art AI offerings, including OSOS and FOCAL, which are designed to revolutionize AI-powered capabilities across industries. OSOS, Mozn's generative AI marvel tailored for the Arabic language, was lauded for its ability to understand and interpret the linguistic nuances of Arabic, catering to the specific needs of regional markets. Additionally, FOCAL, Mozn's comprehensive AI-powered platform, was spotlighted for its role in redefining fraud prevention and compliance strategies across various sectors.



The highlight of Mozn's participation at LEAP 2024 was the announcement of its collaboration with Google Cloud. This partnership positions Mozn as one of the first Saudi Arabian tech companies to join forces with Google Cloud, underscoring its commitment to driving innovation on a global scale. Through this collaboration, Mozn will leverage the expansive reach of the Google Cloud Marketplace, making its flagship FOCAL platform accessible to organizations worldwide.



"At Mozn, we are dedicated to advancing digital humanity by harnessing the powers of artificial intelligence," said Malik Alyousef, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer at Mozn. "Our collaboration with Google Cloud represents a significant step forward in our mission. By making our FOCAL platform available through the Google Cloud Marketplace, we aim to empower organizations globally with cutting-edge AI solutions."



Mozn's participation at LEAP 2024 underscores its ongoing commitment to technology innovation and its role as a catalyst for digital transformation. Through strategic partnerships and groundbreaking AI technologies, Mozn continues to shape the future of enterprise AI and drive positive change in the digital landscape.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).