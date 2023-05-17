RIYADH — Spotify, the world's leading audio streaming platform, announced on Tuesday adding new languages on its mobile platform including Saudi Arabian Arabic dialect.



It added 11 new languages on its mobile platform, expanding its language support to 74 languages worldwide.



With this expansion, Spotify users can now immerse themselves in an enhanced, localized experience by accessing the platform in their native languages. The newly supported languages on Spotify's mobile app include Arabic dialects (Moroccan Arabic, Egyptian Arabic, and Saudi Arabian Arabic), Spanish (Argentina and Mexico), Traditional Chinese (Hong Kong), Basque, Bosnian, English UK, Galician, and Macedonian.



Spotify said its dedicated to providing a best in class audio experience to its global user base, ensuring accessibility in their preferred languages, regardless of location.



This expansion unlocks a more tailored experience for Spotify users, empowering a wider global audience to enjoy the platform in their mother tongue.



For further information and updates, please visit Spotify's For the Record blog.

