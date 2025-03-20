The project – the first in Africa – will see South Africa join Google Cloud’s global network of 40 regions and 121 zones worldwide. These regions deliver Google Cloud services to more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

“Bringing Google Cloud services closer to our local customers will contribute a cumulative $2.1bn to South Africa’s Gross Domestic Product and support the creation of more than 40 000 jobs by 2030,” comments Ferdinand Steenkamp, co-founder at Tregter, a locally founded data company based in Cape Town.

“With Africa’s internet economy estimated to reach $180bn by 2025, this sector will account for 5.2% of the continent’s GDP. Google South Africa’s secure, high-performance, low-latency cloud service will put South Africa at the cutting edge of this technological revolution on the continent” he adds.

Training for learners and business owners

In addition to the infrastructure investment, Google South African has also hosted training for learners and business owners in programmes like Cloud OnBoard, Cloud Hero and Google Hustle Academy, which cover technology topics like generative AI (gen AI), machine learning (ML), application and infrastructure modernisation, data and analytics, and digital marketing.

The launch of Google Cloud will also enhance the numerous programmes Google operates for African startups including Black Founders Fund Africa and Google for Startups Accelerator Africa, which has supported 106 startups across 17 African countries — startups that have collectively raised over $263m in funding and created over 2 800 direct jobs

“Google South Africa will inevitably play a part in creating a more level playing field for African tech entrepreneurs, bringing substantial benefits to businesses beyond the tech sector, offering a launchpad for broader efforts to power the growth of Africa’s tech sector” concludes Steenkamp.

