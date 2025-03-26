The ACA’s first AI in Advertising forum at the WPP Campus in Johannesburg brought together leading voices from across the marketing, creative, media, and technology sectors. A number of panels and speakers explored how AI is already impacting advertising, and what the industry must do to adapt.

The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) hosted its first-ever AI in Advertising forum at the WPP Campus in Johannesburg on 13 March, bringing together professionals from across the advertising and communications industry to examine the current and future role of artificial intelligence in their work.

The forum drew a full room and an active audience, confirming just how important this conversation has become. While much of the broader narrative around AI is focused on the fear of replacement, the key message that emerged from this forum was more grounded: AI is not going to simply replace jobs, but rather that industry professionals able to leverage it best probably will.

AI in marketing, communications and advertising

In the opening panel, Dale Imerman (WPP), Lorraine Landon (Google), Vincent Maher (True I/O), and Ivan Moroke (Kantar) explored how AI is already being used across the marketing process, from developing insights to optimising delivery. Moderator Antonio Petra (VML) led the group through practical examples of how AI is supporting campaign creation, analysis, and iteration. The discussion moved beyond experimentation and into application, with the panellists emphasising that AI is not an abstract future tool, it is in everyday use. But integration, they noted, must be deliberate and linked to outcomes.

What AI can and can’t do

In his keynote, Professor Benjamin Rosman (Wits University) provided a grounded explanation of how generative AI systems work, and why understanding their structure is essential for creative and strategic professionals. He cautioned that while today’s tools are powerful, tomorrow’s will be exponentially more so, and the time to learn and adapt is now. AI literacy, he argued, will soon be a defining skill in the workplace.

Impact of AI on brands and marketers

In this session, Bellinda Carreira (Standard Bank), Natalie Druion (Momentum), Lerato Dumisa (Brand Strategist), and Tim Spira (Investec) shared the ways in which AI is being used to personalise content, refine customer targeting, and streamline internal processes. Moderator Lesego Kotane guided a discussion that acknowledged AI’s capacity to improve performance, but also highlighted the underlying needs for structure, clarity, and organisational readiness. Tools, they agreed, are only as useful as the teams deploying them.

For more insight beyond the forum discussions, Kantar recently published a report titled GenAI in Marketing: Fear or FOMO – an in-depth qualitative study based on interviews with over 50 global marketing and capability leaders. The report explores key challenges and best practices for fully leveraging the potential of generative AI in marketing. Download the full report here.

The business case for using AI

Nanda Padayachee (BCG) outlined a pragmatic framework for evaluating the return on AI investment. He urged businesses to consider the objectives AI is expected to serve, whether reducing friction, unlocking speed, or enabling innovation. Padayachee emphasised that marketers should focus less on technology for its own sake and more on where it can unlock new thinking and measurable results.

Legal implications of leveraging AI

Philani Mdingi (Tech4Good), Masilakhe Njomane (Nelson Mandela University), and Monisha Prem (M. Prem Inc), with Moderator Jarred Cinman, tackled the current legal vacuum around AI-generated work. Without clear legislation, the responsibility falls on agencies and marketers to manage the risks, particularly around copyright, IP ownership, and disclosure. The panel advised companies to establish internal governance now, rather than wait for external regulation to catch up.

Skilling the current and future workforce

Moderated by Donna Rachelson (Ignite), the session featured Gillian Rightford (ACA), Tebogo Skwambane (WPP), and Greg Serandos (African Academy of AI). The group discussed the growing need for AI literacy, not just among current teams but within future talent pipelines. They emphasised the importance of integrating AI training and understanding into education pathways, ensuring that graduates entering the advertising industry arrive prepared to work in increasingly AI-augmented environments.

AI’s Impact on Creative Work and Operating Models

The final panel, Jarred Cinman (VML), Luca Gallarelli (TBWA), Mia Steenkamp Roets (Joe Public), Ross Symons (ZenRobot), and Melissa Carney (Ogilvy One), moderated by Imke Dannhauser (Google), focused on how AI is influencing creative production and agency operations. The panel discussed how AI is already being used as part of campaign delivery, assisting with elements such as visual generation, copywriting, and content scaling. While AI is supporting speed and efficiency, the group cautioned against losing the human elements that drive resonance, originality, and cultural connection. They also raised concern about the shrinking of junior creative roles and the risk this poses to long-term industry capability.

A clear message for the industry

ACA executive director Gillian Rightford wrapped up what was a focused and necessary day of learning and discussion around the implications of AI for the advertising and marketing industry. She repeated what was probably the biggest learning from the day: “AI is not taking your job. But the person who knows how to use it will.”

She added: “What was clear throughout the day is that AI is no longer an emerging trend. It’s here. It’s being used. And those who don’t start working with it now may find themselves at a disadvantage. Understanding how AI fits into our thinking, our processes, and our outputs is essential, especially if we want to ensure that human creativity and strategic thinking remain central. We need to integrate AI with care, skill, and a clear plan to protect both people and the industry.”

Rightford also thanked all attendees for their active participation and extended sincere appreciation to WPP South Africa, VML, and Kantar for their support in making the event possible.

As an added demonstration of AI’s practical use, panellist Jarred Cinman created a podcast using the forum’s recording, generated entirely through AI tools in just 10 minutes. The podcast showcases the kind of efficiency AI is capable of, and is available to listen to here.

The full recording of the AI in Advertising Forum is available to view here, offering indispensable value to the industry and an opportunity for all professionals to learn from the insights and experiences shared on the day.

