Riyadh – Arabian Internet and Communication Services Company (solutions) and Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) inked a contract valued at SAR 329 million on 13 November 2023.

The deal covers the provision of supercomputer infrastructure in addition to, hosting, maintenance, support, and related services, according to a bourse disclosure.

Under the agreement, solutions will back Aramco’s digital transformation for five years by granting private secured network facilities, advanced cyber security, and access control mechanisms.

The technology solutions provider highlighted that the partnership will reflect on its financial statements starting from the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, solutions logged net profits valued at SAR 1.03 billion, while Aramco’s net profits dropped by 27.46% to SAR 354.54 billion from SAR 488.78 billion in 9M-22.

