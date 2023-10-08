Shorooq Partners, a leading tech investor in the region, has announced its foray into the world of semiconductor innovation with a strategic investment in Egypt-based Pearl Semiconductor, a specialist in Timing Integrated Circuits (ICs) and Reference Clocks.

Operating from both Malaysia and Egypt, Pearl Semiconductor is a technology powerhouse that’s reshaping the industry through its patent-protected cutting-edge technology.

Pearl Semiconductor had successfully secured $4.5 million in the recent funding round from QBN Capital, Sawari Ventures and semiconductor industry veterans apart from Shorooq Partners.

"Competitors would require considerable investment in R&D and talent to replicate Pearl’s unique clock chiplet technology and unmatched ultra-low noise solutions. This strategic advantage positions Pearl Semiconductor not just for international recognition but for market leadership as a leading international contender," said a company spokesman.

Pearl Semiconductor's strategic significance extends beyond business considerations.

Anchored by a well-defined national plan supported by a substantial $1 billion investment from the Egyptian government, the company seamlessly aligns with government initiatives to develop a technology hub in the country.

Geographically, its position between Africa, Asia, and Europe takes on a newfound importance, he stated.

Pearl's vision of becoming the world's leading supplier of top-tier reference clocks and Timing ICs is founded on solid technology that encompasses innovation and differentiation, while ensuring a blend of performance, reliability, and cost-effectiveness, he added.

Abu Dhabi-based Shorooq Partners said it was thrilled to unveil a new chapter in its journey – a venture into the world of semiconductor innovation with the strategic investment in Pearl Semiconductor.

"Pearl Semiconductor has earned our confidence for compelling reasons. Emerging as a spin-off from Si-Ware Systems in 2020, the company brings forth a legacy spanning over 19 years in the reference clock industry," said the company spokesperson.

This impressive history is reinforced by a substantial collection of patents and a wealth of intellectual property, particularly in the realm of reference clock generators and Sigma-Delta Fractional-N phase-locked loops (PLLs) – systems dedicated to finely tuning frequencies, he stated.

"Guided by industry experts with decades of experience and propelled by the passion of adept engineers, Pearl has established itself as a vital player in serving the timing requirements of diverse industries, spanning from industrial and automotive sectors to networking and telecom," he added.

