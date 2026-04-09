SHARJAH: In a step reflecting the Emirate of Sharjah’s direction towards advancing AI-driven government operations, Sharjah Digital Department (SDD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dell Technologies to launch a comprehensive programme aimed at building institutional capabilities in artificial intelligence.

This initiative will enhance the readiness of government entities to adopt advanced technologies and utilise them to improve services and quality of life across the Emirate.

This collaboration aligns with SDD’s efforts to establish an integrated digital ecosystem that drives the transition towards a more efficient, proactive, and human-centric government. It focuses on empowering national talent and strengthening the use of data and smart technologies to support decision-making and enhance government performance.

The agreement was signed by Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of SDD, and Walid Yehia, Managing Director of Gulf Dell Technologies, in the presence of Eng. Lamia Obaid Al Shamsi, Director of SDD, and Majid Hamad Al Marri, Director of the Sharjah Department of Human Resources.

Under the MoU, a comprehensive programme will be implemented, including hands-on training, knowledge transfer, and specialised workshops and sessions. These will target senior and mid-level government executives, developers, as well as professionals across sectors such as culture, arts, and agriculture.

The programme aims to enable government entities to develop practical AI use cases within their work environments, accelerating the adoption of these technologies and transforming them into effective tools for improving operational efficiency and service delivery.

The initiative also enhances the readiness of government workforce to keep pace with rapid technological advancements, enabling the delivery of more proactive and seamless services, ultimately improving customer experience and quality of life in the Emirate.

Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi emphasised that the agreement represents a strategic step in the Emirate’s digital transformation journey, stating: “We do not view AI merely as a technological tool, but as a key driver for redesigning government operations in Sharjah. Through this collaboration, we aim to build sustainable institutional capabilities that enable government entities to leverage AI in developing a more efficient and innovative integrated service ecosystem that enhances quality of life.”

He added: “This initiative is part of the implementation of the Sharjah Digital Transformation Strategy 2026–2028. It aims to enhance government readiness to adopt AI technologies and strengthen integration across systems and data, supporting the development of a smart, interconnected government ecosystem.”

He also highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships as a key enabler of this transformation, through knowledge transfer, leveraging global best practices, and accelerating the adoption of advanced digital solutions.

Walid Yehia, Managing Director, South Gulf at Dell Technologies, stated: “We are pleased to collaborate with the Sharjah Digital Department and honoured to contribute to Sharjah’s vision of a future powered by advanced digital technologies and artificial intelligence. This agreement allows us to bring our global expertise to the table, empowering government entities to harness cutting-edge technologies and create more efficient, high-quality operational models."

This agreement aligns with SDD’s role in leading digital transformation across the Emirate by developing policies, building capabilities, and strengthening integration among government entities. These efforts contribute to establishing a sustainable and interconnected digital ecosystem that supports the digital economy, enhances service quality for individuals and businesses, and puts people at the heart of digital innovation.