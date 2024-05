RIYADH — Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, who is also chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), will patronize the third edition of the Global AI Summit.



SDAIA President Dr. Abdullah Al-Ghamdi said in a statement that the summit will be held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center, in Riyadh on September 10-12. He said that the third edition of the summit underscores the Kingdom’s ambition, as envisioned by the Crown Prince, to become a leading global model in the AI field. Al-Ghamdi said the summit aspires to make Riyadh a global compass for AI advancements, fostering collaboration on responsible AI development that benefits humanity as a whole.



He thanked the Crown Prince for his unwavering support for the Global AI Summit, and emphasized the pivotal role this patronage plays in advancing the national data and AI agenda, as well as in maximizing the benefits of cutting-edge technologies, and improving the Kingdom’s global standing and reinforcing its leadership position in the field.



“This summit builds upon the remarkable achievements of its previous editions held in 2020 and 2022, under the gracious patronage of the Crown Prince. The third edition of the summit distinguishes itself through its extensive range of topics covering diverse areas of global interest in data and AI. This is particularly significant considering the rapid progress of these technologies and their profound impact on individuals and institutions,” he said.



The summit will cover key topics in the field of AI, such as innovation and industry trends, shaping a brighter future for AI, and cultivating an enabling environment for human talent. Sub-themes will delve into various aspects, including local and global AI applications, the integral relationship between humans and AI, business leadership in AI, the correlation between data and applications, generative AI, AI ethics, AI processing and infrastructure, and the role of AI in smart cities.



Al-Ghamdi extended an invitation to leading AI policymakers and individuals passionate about data and innovation to participate in the upcoming summit.



The gathering aims to tackle critical issues surrounding AI development and establish a framework for its responsible use.



According to Al-Ghamdi, the summit is expected to have a positive impact both locally and internationally. It aims to strengthen the Kingdom’s role in supporting the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, and thus contributing to a better future for all.



Al-Ghamdi emphasized the summit’s significance to Saudi Vision 2030, led by the Crown Prince. The participants will gain insights from prominent international decision makers, ministers, heads of organizations, and tech CEOs. “The summit will facilitate interaction with leading data scientists and AI researchers, offering a global perspective on cutting-edge developments.



The event is expected to witness local and international agreements, which will form the foundation of future international initiatives in AI led by Saudi Arabia,” he added.

