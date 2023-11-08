BARCELONA — The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) played a prominent role in the Gartner IT Conference /Xpo 2023, hosted in Barcelona from Nov. 7 to 9, 2023.



As a key contributor to Saudi Arabia's digital endeavors, SDAIA represented the Kingdom at the exhibition, joining forces with ten government agencies.



A pivotal session featured SDAIA's Assistant Director for Advanced Recognition Technologies and Digital Identity (iDART) at the National Information Center (NIC), Dr. Hotham Altwaijry.



He presented the success story of the Nafath application, a groundbreaking tool that enables individuals to securely and reliably verify their digital identity using biometric features.



The application empowers users to seamlessly access services provided by both government and private agencies.



In recent years, SDAIA has made remarkable strides, consistently ranking among the global leaders in data and artificial intelligence.



The participation in this event serves as a platform for SDAIA to solidify its achievements and showcase its significant contributions to the digital landscape, with a particular focus on data and artificial intelligence.



The exhibition underscores Saudi Arabia's commitment to innovation and digital transformation on the international stage.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).