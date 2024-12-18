Saudi Arabia - Tanmiah Food Company, a leading provider of processed poultry and other meat products, animal feed and health products in Saudi Arabia, has announced the inauguration of the Central Monitoring System (CMS) as part of its digital transformation strategy.

The introduction of the CMS falls within Tanmiah’s ongoing projects to adopt the latest cutting-edge technologies across the various stages of the value chain, to ensure enhanced operational efficiencies and wide-ranging process optimization.

A leading foods brand franchise operator, Tanmiah said the CMS delivers real-time operational data to the central team, enabling seamless oversight, thus ensuring swift and informed decision-making.

The company’s innovation strategy and roadmap entails the use of IoT and Big Data in transforming farming and supply chain, with a focus on the integration of Artificial Intelligence and Block Chain technology in the future, for better product traceability and sustainable operations, it stated.

Speaking at the opening, Chairman Amr Abdullah Al Dabbagh said: "I am pleased to see the numerous achievements of Tanmiah Food Company and the strong market positioning that we have successfully been reinforcing since the Company was established more than 60 years ago."

"Today, Tanmiah is one of the leading companies within a dynamic and fast-growing market, which reflects our overall commitment to operational excellence in everything we do," he noted.

According to him, technology generates an immense amount of data, but the true value lies in how this data is transformed into actionable insights.

"This requires us to make good use of information in order to take informed decisions, in addition to developing various operational sides of the economic activity that reinforce the company’s capabilities and competitiveness and accomplish tangible benefits for our communities and industries," noted Al Dabbagh.

"Therefore, by bridging the gap between data and action, we can invest the full potential of technology to shape a smarter and more sustainable future while keeping our focus on the strategic goals of the Saudi Vision 2030," he added.

Group CEO Zulfiqar Hamadani said: "Such important initiatives align with our strategic objectives and underscores Tanmiah’s holistic approach to innovation, thus enabling us to be at the forefront of digital transformation within the Kingdom’s food sector, whilst paving the way for the creation of long-term and sustainable returns for our customers and shareholders alike."

Tanmiah’s digital transformation project aims to harness the power of industry 4.0 technologies to drive innovation, efficiency, and sustainability across its operations, he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).