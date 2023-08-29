Riyadh – Tam Development Company was awarded three deals at a combined value of SAR 45.12 million, according to bourse disclosures.

The Tadawul-listed firm inked a project contract worth SAR 28.96 million with the Film Commission for 24 months.

Tam Development will provide the required consulting services as well as digital solutions to design and manage a project for the Film Commission.

The agreement is forecast to reflect on the company’s financial results starting from the fourth quarter (Q4)of 2023.

Furthermore, the Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST) awarded Tam Development a SAR 12.98 million agreement.

In this regard, the listed company will offer consultancy services and digital solutions to execute a project for the authority.

Meanwhile, the two entities are expected to sign the deal on 24 September 2023.

In line with the project award that was announced on 19 August, Tam Development inked a SAR 3.27 million contract for the project Ministry of Tourism to develop an enhanced framework in the tourism sector for five months.

The financial impact of the partnership is projected to reflect on Tam Development’s income statements during Q4-23 as well as Q1-24.

Last July, Tam Development unveiled cash dividends worth SAR 2.79 million for 2022.

