Saudi telecom group stc group, an engine of digital transformation, has signed a strategic partnership with Red Sea Global (RSG), marking a significant milestone.

This agreement aims to facilitate digital transformation and empower tourist destinations along the Red Sea coast by adopting state-of-the-art communication technologies and digital services, focusing on seamless and sustained connectivity services.

According to stc, the group had entered this agreement to drive digital and technical development in mega projects within Saudi Arabia by priming the connectivity services to all existing and prospective sites in the Red Sea area to revolutionize the region's tourism experience.

Red Sea Global is the developer behind some of the largest tourism projects launched by the Kingdom as part of its ambitious Vision 2030, which seeks to diversify the economy and create new investment opportunities.

stc group is actively supporting this crucial role by facilitating The Red Sea destination becoming an advanced tourist destination through the implementation of cutting-edge digital technologies. These technologies aim to enhance the quality of life at this vital site, with a focus on providing advanced digital services to visitors.

"As a key player in the digital transformation of the Kingdom, we are pleased to continue our support by partnering with The Red Sea destination, one of the largest national initiatives. We recognize the significance of this project for the country and are committed to leveraging our expertise to develop it further," said stc group CEO Olayan bin Mohammed Alwetaid.

"From seamless and personalized services for our visitors, to 24/7 monitoring of the environment, technology underpins our vision for The Red Sea and Amaala. stc’s technology ensures we can meet and exceed the high expectations of our discerning guests, while achieving our ambitions to pioneer regenerative tourism,” said Red Sea Global Group CEO John Pagano.

Under this agreement, stc group will offer advanced connectivity services The Red Sea and Amaala destinations by delivering tailored solutions solutions with potential expansion into newly developed areas.

These services will ensure seamless and uninterrupted connectivity for both destinations. stc will provide advanced communications solutions, including fixed and mobile services with 5G technologies and connectivity through the group's data centres.

The collaboration between stc group and RSG goes beyond just providing connectivity. Together, the companies have developed Smart Services to enhance the digital guest experience, including smart EV charging, VMS (smart gates), a Marine security command centre, RSG booking engine, and RSG contact centre. Additionally, stc customers will benefit from automatic WiFi offloading.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).